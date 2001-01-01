06.13.01



Stephanie Mitchell and The SearchNewz Team • Beware of Dynamic Pages The ODP frowns upon dynamic content, discouraging submissions that have a query string in the URL. The ODP prefers to index root pages of the site, which tend not to include query strings. Tolles indicates that technically the ODP has the ability to index some types of dynamic pages; however, whether they are indexed is based on the discretion of the editor.



• Combating Spam at ODP



One of the key advantages of a human-edited search directory such as the ODP is that a spam page that might typically be indexed by one of the major spider-based search engines does not make it past a human editor. Chris also divulged that in recent months the ODP has taken strides to ensure a spam-free directory. The improvements in their review technique now make it much easier than in the past for the ODP to execute bulk rejections of bogus sites. By equipping the editors with power tools, the ODP is confident that their technology and manpower can handle the brutal task of filtering spam. • Who Reviews Your ODP Submissions?



It is valuable for the search engine optimizer (or, for that matter, anyone submitting a website) to get a sense of who will be reviewing his or her website submission. Understanding who is going to be on the other end of the submission can greatly impact what and how you might submit. In the interview, Chris disclosed some interesting information about the ODP editors. This is what I learned: Currently, the ODP has 33,000 editors. There is no set number of editors per category; editors seem to flow where needed. There are generally no more than two editors per category and each editor is typically assigned to ten categories or less. Tolles went on to tell me that there are no set criteria for selecting the ODP editors; however, he affirms that "the lowest common denominator is your ability to project intelligence and thought in your application to become an editor." Once accepted, the ODP editors fall into a hierarchy, allowing those with a large number of quality reviews the opportunity to advance.



The ODP aggressively monitors to ensure that the editors' work demonstrates not only accuracy, but also morality.

Tolles recognizes the concerns of submitters who are fearful that their rankings are being deliberately demoted in the interests of a competitor running the category. While there is regular supervision to prevent such activity, Tolles mentioned that a submitter should feel free to visit the ODP forums or send e-mail and plead their case if they feel an injustice has been done. • How to Avoid Getting Dropped from ODP



While Tolles claims there are an infinite number of reasons why a site might get dropped from the ODP, the final verdict is based on the decision of the editor. However, a sure way to get dropped from the ODP database is if your site goes down for an extended period of time. In our discussion, Chris described the process that a website must go through once it is accepted into the directory. As soon as ODP admits a site, a pre-crawl is done to make sure the site is live. Thereafter, the site is sporadically crawled to ensure that it is still live. This is a very significant process in that the ODP boasts a rate of less than 0.25 percent of sites that are not live within the directory. Tolles estimated that Yahoo!, the ODP's main competitor, has a dead link percentage of close to 10 percent.



• If Your Site Is Dropped from ODP



If the ODP finds that your site is down when it crawls, the site is placed in an error queue and is crawled a few times over the next week or so. If during this time period the site is not consistently live, it is then placed in a review queue. At this point an editor goes in and makes a final decision as to whether to place the site back in the directory or dispose of it. Don't fear, this doesn't mean that you will be invisible forever! The entire process usually takes 2 to 3 weeks. If your site is temporarily down, there is a good chance it will be present in the directory within a month, and it will be worth the wait.



