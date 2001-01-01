|
Beware of Dynamic Pages
The ODP
frowns upon dynamic content, discouraging submissions that have a
query string in the URL. The ODP prefers to index root pages of the
site, which tend not to include query strings. Tolles indicates that
technically the ODP has the ability to index some types of dynamic
pages; however, whether they are indexed is based on the discretion
of the editor.
• Combating Spam at ODP
One of the key advantages of a human-edited search directory such
as the ODP is that a spam page that might typically be indexed by
one of the major spider-based search engines does not make it past
a human editor. Chris also divulged that in recent months the ODP
has taken strides to ensure a spam-free directory. The improvements
in their review technique now make it much easier than in the past
for the ODP to execute bulk rejections of bogus sites. By equipping
the editors with power tools, the ODP is confident that their technology
and manpower can handle the brutal task of filtering spam.
Who Reviews Your ODP Submissions?
It is valuable for the search engine optimizer (or, for that matter,
anyone submitting a website) to get a sense of who will be reviewing
his or her website submission. Understanding who is going to be on
the other end of the submission can greatly impact what and how you
might submit. In the interview, Chris disclosed some interesting information
about the ODP editors. This is what I learned: Currently, the ODP
has 33,000 editors. There is no set number of editors per category;
editors seem to flow where needed. There are generally no more than
two editors per category and each editor is typically assigned to
ten categories or less. Tolles went on to tell me that there are no
set criteria for selecting the ODP editors; however, he affirms that
"the lowest common denominator is your ability to project intelligence
and thought in your application to become an editor." Once accepted,
the ODP editors fall into a hierarchy, allowing those with a large
number of quality reviews the opportunity to advance.
The ODP aggressively monitors to ensure that the editors' work demonstrates
not only accuracy, but also morality.
Tolles
recognizes the concerns of submitters who are fearful that their rankings
are being deliberately demoted in the interests of a competitor running
the category. While there is regular supervision to prevent such activity,
Tolles mentioned that a submitter should feel free to visit the ODP
forums or send e-mail and plead their case if they feel an injustice
has been done.
How to Avoid Getting Dropped from ODP
While Tolles claims there are an infinite number of reasons why a site
might get dropped from the ODP, the final verdict is based on the decision
of the editor. However, a sure way to get dropped from the ODP database
is if your site goes down for an extended period of time. In our discussion,
Chris described the process that a website must go through once it is
accepted into the directory. As soon as ODP admits a site, a pre-crawl
is done to make sure the site is live. Thereafter, the site is sporadically
crawled to ensure that it is still live. This is a very significant
process in that the ODP boasts a rate of less than 0.25 percent of sites
that are not live within the directory. Tolles estimated that Yahoo!,
the ODP's main competitor, has a dead link percentage of close to 10
percent.
• If Your Site Is Dropped from ODP
If the ODP finds that your site is down when it crawls, the site is
placed in an error queue and is crawled a few times over the next week
or so. If during this time period the site is not consistently live,
it is then placed in a review queue. At this point an editor goes in
and makes a final decision as to whether to place the site back in the
directory or dispose of it. Don't fear, this doesn't mean that you will
be invisible forever! The entire process usually takes 2 to 3 weeks.
If your site is temporarily down, there is a good chance it will be
present in the directory within a month, and it will be worth the wait.
The
above article, or portions of it, have been reprinted with permission
from the MarketPosition Newsletter and FirstPlace Software, Inc. and
is copyright 1997-2001. FirstPlace produces WebPosition Gold, the award-winning
software product to track and to improve your search engine rankings.
You may download a FREE trial copy of WebPosition Gold from: http://www.webposition.com